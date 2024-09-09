IUB holds youth conference on climate change

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with the United Nations Climate Change Framework Convention and Pak Sar Zameen Bahawalpur and Wasaib organized a youth conference.

Climate experts Dr. Malik Muhammad Yusuf, Muhammad Imran, Sher Shah Khan Bangash, Hamza Qaiser, Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Prof. Dr. Samar Fahad, Dr. Muhammad Adnan Bukhari, Dr. Abid Rashid Gill, Muhammad Sufyan, Abdullah Amir and Syed Farid Mohi-ud-Din attended the conference. Students of Army Public school Bahawalpur and other schools and colleges also participated.

The theme of the event was climate action and youth development. At the end of the conference, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Dr. Wajid Naseem Jatoi praised the organizers for the event. Through this event, students will have the opportunity to participate in the International Conference on Climate Change organized by the United Nations next month, where they would be able to raise voice on the effects of climate change and possible solutions at the global forum.