IUB Holds Youth Conference On Climate Change
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with the United Nations Climate Change Framework Convention and Pak Sar Zameen Bahawalpur and Wasaib organized a youth conference.
Climate experts Dr. Malik Muhammad Yusuf, Muhammad Imran, Sher Shah Khan Bangash, Hamza Qaiser, Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Prof. Dr. Samar Fahad, Dr. Muhammad Adnan Bukhari, Dr. Abid Rashid Gill, Muhammad Sufyan, Abdullah Amir and Syed Farid Mohi-ud-Din attended the conference. Students of Army Public school Bahawalpur and other schools and colleges also participated.
The theme of the event was climate action and youth development. At the end of the conference, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Dr. Wajid Naseem Jatoi praised the organizers for the event. Through this event, students will have the opportunity to participate in the International Conference on Climate Change organized by the United Nations next month, where they would be able to raise voice on the effects of climate change and possible solutions at the global forum.
Recent Stories
Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO detects 453 power pilferers in 24 hours1 minute ago
-
Chairperson BISP conducts E-Katcheri session to address beneficiaries’ concerns2 minutes ago
-
Police arrests MPA in AC torture case2 minutes ago
-
Polio teams to target 1.6 mln children in Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress of Clean Punjab programme2 minutes ago
-
FDA one-window counter facilitates 1,977 applicants12 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to eradicate polio : CM12 minutes ago
-
KP govt announces establishment of KMU branches in DI Khan, Karak, Chitral, NMDs21 minutes ago
-
Absconder held with illegal arms, drugs in Tank21 minutes ago
-
Three killed, five injured near Neelum Valley car accident22 minutes ago
-
Ulema's role pivotal in upholding peace in society: Governor22 minutes ago
-
LESCO high-ups discuss steps to curb corruption22 minutes ago