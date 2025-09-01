IUB hosts 4th national Seerat-un-Nabi conference

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The fourth National Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference was held at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Abbasia Campus, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB). Organized by IUB in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, the Council of Islamic Ideology, and the Rahmatullil Alameen (PBUH) Authority, the event was part of the Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rahmatullil Alameen (PBUH) observance.

The theme of this year’s conference was “State Responsibilities in the Education and Training for the Beneficial Use of Social Media in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).” Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran presided over the conference. The welcome address was delivered by Director Seerat Chair, Prof. Dr. Hafiz Shafiq-ur-Rehman, while the opening remarks were presented by Dean, Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiq-ur-Rehman.

The conference brought together a number of distinguished scholars, researchers, and dignitaries, including MNA Advocate Mah Jabeen Khan Abbasi, Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Thanvi, Mufti Muhammad Ibrahim (former member of the Council of Islamic Ideology), Prof. Dr. Mufti Saeed-ur-Rehman from the Institute of Southern Punjab, Multan, and Prof.

Dr. Kalsoom Paracha, Vice Chancellor of Women’s University Multan.

In his presidential address, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran reaffirmed IUB’s commitment to promoting the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through research and academic initiatives. He emphasized the importance of practically incorporating Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) into daily life, especially in the context of modern-day challenges.

Speakers highlighted that social media, as one of the most influential tools of the modern era, has the potential to foster social education, intellectual growth, religious awareness, and academic development. However, its misuse can lead to misinformation, moral decay, and social unrest. They stressed that the state must take responsibility for formulating effective laws and digital education policies, academic institutions must guide the younger generation toward positive and ethical online behavior, and parents must actively monitor and mentor their children’s digital use. Together, these three pillars—state, academia, and family—can ensure that social media becomes a powerful force for peace, tolerance, and moderation, in light of the teachings of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).