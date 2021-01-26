IUB hosts international webinar on fighting disinformation, fake news

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Department of library and Information Science and Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Library of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was jointly organised An international webinar "From Pandemic to infodemic: How to Fight Disinformation and Fake News?".

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the international webinar highlighted the significance of promoting information literacy, health information literacy, digital literacy and media literacy and the roles of information professionals to combat misleading news in all forms.

Dr Naresh Agarwal, President-elect ASIS&T (USA), Associate Professor and Director of the Information Science and Technology Concentration at the school of Library and Information Science at Simmons University, Boston, thoroughly discussed "How to fight disinformation and fake news".

Dr Nurazzura Mohammad Diah, Department of Sociology and Anthropology, International Islamic University Malaysia deliberated on "Information (Self) Filtering During COVID-2019: The Malaysian Experience", and Dr Omair Shafiq from School of Information Technology, Carlton University Canada delivered a comprehensive letter on "Driving User Insights Through Intention Assessment During the COVID-19 Pandemic".

More than 100 participants from different university libraries of Pakistan and abroad such as Malaysia, USA, Canada, and India was attended the webinar including the faculty members, researchers and information professionals.

Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur appreciated the timely conduct of the event.

Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti, Chairperson, DLIS, IUB, Chief Librarian was the Focal Person and Dr Salman Bin Naeem, Associate Professor was the Coordinator and Moderator of the International Webinar.