IUB hosts national conference on interfaith harmony in collaboration with CII

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to preserving its rich tradition of promoting religious teachings and interfaith harmony.

He highlighted that, alongside high-level teaching and research activities, the IUB regularly organises national and international seminars and conferences to foster interreligious dialogue.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Allama Raghib Hussain Naeemi in his office. Dr Kamran commended the collaborative efforts between the IUB’s Department of World Religions and Interfaith Harmony and the Council of Islamic Ideology in organising a conference on the council’s role in promoting interfaith harmony in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by key academic figures, including Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiqur-ur-Rehman, Dean of the Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies; Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce; Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering; and Malik Allah Bakhsh Kuliyar, a member of the Council of Islamic Ideology, among other distinguished delegates.

Meanwhile, addressing the national conference at the IUB, Allama Raghib Naeemi highlighted the council’s future goals, which include recommending policies aligned with the Constitution of the State of Medina and the Charter of Medina.

He underscored the need for unity in countering secular ideologies and noted that the CII was actively engaging with national and international universities and research institutions for this purpose.

Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiqur-ur-Rehman, in his address, acknowledged the significant contributions of the former State of Bahawalpur and IUB toward interfaith harmony. Conference Focal Person Dr. Sajila Kausar expressed pride in organizing the event as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the CII.

Other prominent speakers included Director General Research of CII Dr. Inamullah; Mufti Ghulam Majid; Prof. Dr. Zia-ur-Rehman; Dr. Muhammad Khabib; Dr. Muhammad Saeed Sheikh; Pastor Munawar Shahzad Umar; Malik Allah Bakhsh Kuliyar; and Additional Secretary Liaquat Ali Gilani.

The event concluded with the launch of the newsletter of the Department of World Religions and Interfaith Harmony, marking another milestone in IUB’s ongoing efforts to promote religious tolerance and academic discourse on interfaith harmony.