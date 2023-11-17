Open Menu

IUB Hosts Seminar On Sustainable Wheat Production For Food Security

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2023 | 06:30 PM

IUB hosts seminar on sustainable wheat production for food security

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Department of Agronomy, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized a seminar on sustainable production of wheat for food security and better nutrition on Friday.

The seminar aimed to highlight the importance of sustainable agriculture in addressing the challenges of food security and malnutrition.

Dr. Muhammad Saqib, Assistant Professor in the Department of Agronomy, spearheaded the organizing efforts. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aun Samar, Chairman of the Department of Agronomy, welcomed the guests and participants and emphasized the critical role of sustainable agriculture in ensuring food security. Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Turabi, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, graced the event as the chief guest.

The seminar featured a series of presentations by experts on the need for sustainable wheat production, current challenges faced in Pakistan's wheat production, and effective management strategies to enhance sustainable production. Faculty members from the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment actively participated in the event, contributing their expertise and perspectives.

Following the insightful seminar, an awareness walk was organized to raise awareness about food security among students from other departments and the general public. The walk aimed to foster a sense of collective responsibility in addressing the issue of food security.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture IUB Event From Wheat

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz to head national men's selection commit ..

Wahab Riaz to head national men's selection committee

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Regi ..

Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Registration Activities

14 minutes ago
 PCB announces schedule of Talent Hunt Programme

PCB announces schedule of Talent Hunt Programme

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative ..

Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative efforts to combat terrorism

29 minutes ago
 Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves ..

Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves congratulations for conducting ..

1 hour ago
 The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performan ..

The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performance and Features

1 hour ago
With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 C ..

With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 Comes for a Champion Price of P ..

2 hours ago
 Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

2 hours ago
 UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

5 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan