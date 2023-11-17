IUB hosts seminar on sustainable wheat production for food security

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Department of Agronomy, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized a seminar on sustainable production of wheat for food security and better nutrition on Friday.

The seminar aimed to highlight the importance of sustainable agriculture in addressing the challenges of food security and malnutrition.

Dr. Muhammad Saqib, Assistant Professor in the Department of Agronomy, spearheaded the organizing efforts. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aun Samar, Chairman of the Department of Agronomy, welcomed the guests and participants and emphasized the critical role of sustainable agriculture in ensuring food security. Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Turabi, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, graced the event as the chief guest.

The seminar featured a series of presentations by experts on the need for sustainable wheat production, current challenges faced in Pakistan's wheat production, and effective management strategies to enhance sustainable production. Faculty members from the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment actively participated in the event, contributing their expertise and perspectives.

Following the insightful seminar, an awareness walk was organized to raise awareness about food security among students from other departments and the general public. The walk aimed to foster a sense of collective responsibility in addressing the issue of food security.