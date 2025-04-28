IUB improves in Times Higher Education Asia University rankings

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has achieved a significant milestone by improving its position in the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2025.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has moved up from the range of 401-450 in 2024 to 301–350. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran said that the prominent position of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2025 is a matter of pride for the varsity. He congratulated Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asadullah Madani, Director Quality Enhancement Cell, and his team, whose strategic initiatives and quality-based approach have played a significant role in this achievement. This achievement is the result of the collective energy and passion of the faculty, researchers, staff and students.

Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings are considered one of the most reliable comparative tools among global educational institutions.

The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings is a methodology of 18 performance indicators across five pillars. Teaching, Research Environment, Research Quality, International Outlook, and Industry Income reflects the unique priorities of Asian institutions. The rise in the rankings of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur reflects its academic excellence, research impact and commitment to global collaboration.

Director Quality Enhancement Cell, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asadullah Madani, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all stakeholders and said that the tireless efforts of our dedicated researchers, distinguished faculty, management, and team made this remarkable achievement possible. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, a leading research-based university in South Asia, reinforces its growing reputation as a vibrant hub of innovation and higher education.