IUB Improves In Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has achieved a significant milestone by improving its position in the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2025.
The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has moved up from the range of 401-450 in 2024 to 301–350. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran said that the prominent position of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2025 is a matter of pride for the varsity. He congratulated Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asadullah Madani, Director Quality Enhancement Cell, and his team, whose strategic initiatives and quality-based approach have played a significant role in this achievement. This achievement is the result of the collective energy and passion of the faculty, researchers, staff and students.
Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings are considered one of the most reliable comparative tools among global educational institutions.
The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings is a methodology of 18 performance indicators across five pillars. Teaching, Research Environment, Research Quality, International Outlook, and Industry Income reflects the unique priorities of Asian institutions. The rise in the rankings of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur reflects its academic excellence, research impact and commitment to global collaboration.
Director Quality Enhancement Cell, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asadullah Madani, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all stakeholders and said that the tireless efforts of our dedicated researchers, distinguished faculty, management, and team made this remarkable achievement possible. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, a leading research-based university in South Asia, reinforces its growing reputation as a vibrant hub of innovation and higher education.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
75 couples marry under Dhee Rani program2 minutes ago
-
DC visits school2 minutes ago
-
World Safety Day seminar2 minutes ago
-
SHO Chauntra, I0 get appreciation certificates2 minutes ago
-
IUB improves in Times Higher Education Asia University rankings2 minutes ago
-
PM Youth Program focal person visits IUB2 minutes ago
-
VC AIOU terms commitment to hard work & honesty essential for institutional growth2 minutes ago
-
PM condemns terrorist attack in Wana12 minutes ago
-
61 couples tie the knot in Lodhran under second phase of Dhee Raani program12 minutes ago
-
Killer of student union leader arrested12 minutes ago
-
DC holds open court to address public grievances12 minutes ago
-
Power pilferers nabbed22 minutes ago