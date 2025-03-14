IUB Improves Its QS World University Ranking
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has achieved significant improvement in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025.
This year, IUB has had 22 subjects evaluated, reflecting the university’s expansion in multiple disciplines. The university has strengthened its global standing, particularly in the field of agriculture and forestry, where it has advanced to the 351-400 ranking band, marking an improvement from its previous position of 401-450 in 2024. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran has said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence by achieving a notable improvement in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025.
The Vice Chancellor emphasized that this ranking improvement reflects its academic community's dedication and collective efforts.
This remarkable progress underscores IUB’s strategic vision to enhance its research output, education quality, and global presence. Dr. Kamran believes that with a strong focus on sustainability, academic development, and industry collaboration, the university will continue to solidify its position as a leading institution in Pakistan and globally. The Vice Chancellor also appreciated and felicitated Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environment Prof. Dr. Tanvir Hussain Turabi, faculty members, and students on improving in QS Subject Ranking. Director of Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asadullah Madni has thanked the Vice Chancellor for his vision and patronising continuously working to enhance the university’s global reputation and goal to have more subjects ranked in the coming years.
