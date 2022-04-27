IUB improves ranking in Scimago International Institutional Ranking 2022

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is a fast emerging university on the national and global horizon which started participating in the world rankings in 2019 and quickly made its place among the largest and best universities in the world

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is a fast emerging university on the national and global horizon which started participating in the world rankings in 2019 and quickly made its place among the largest and best universities in the world.

According to a ranking report issued by Scimago International Institutional Ranking 2022, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has once again become prominent on the global horizon.

Scimago has ranked universities around the world in terms of different subjects according to which Islamia University Bahawalpur is ranked second, third, and fourth among 65 universities in Pakistan in Philosophy, library and Information Science, Civil Science, Veterinary and Animal Science, and Zoology respectively.

In the societal rankings, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is seventh in Pakistan and 16th in the research rankings in Pakistan. It should be noted that these fruits are the result of the practical steps of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob whose far-reaching measures will become even more pronounced in the years to come and it is certain that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will be among the top 100 universities in the world. Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob appreciated the efforts of the Quality Enhancement Cell and other teaching and administrative departments of the University.