IUB improves Times Higher Education impact ranking

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is continuously advancing in the global ranking by making significant progress in the 2024 Times Higher Education University Impact Ranking.

According to a release issued by the University's spokesman Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the IUB is gradually improving teaching and research with a focus on sustainable development goals. As many as 2,152 universities from 125 countries participated in the 2024 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings edition. The IUB ranked between 1001-1500 overall, while ranking 201-300 for SDGs 1, scored 301-400 for SDGs 2, and 401-600 for SDGs 4/6/7/8/10/11/12/13/14/15.

Times Higher Education methodology integrates scores across multiple SDGs to reflect overall performance and impact. Emphasizing the interconnectedness of all the SDGs, Islamia University of Bahawalpur particularly SDGs 4 on quality education, SDGs 7 on affordable and clean energy, SDGs on poverty eradication and SDGs 17 on sustainable development goals excellent performance in acquisition.

The positive progress in the Times Higher Education Commission University Impact Ranking indicates the university's ongoing teaching and research and its continued focus on the SDGs, which reinforces Pakistan's presence in the global sustainable development arena.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar appreciated Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asadullah Madani and his team for their tireless efforts and role in achieving this milestone. The Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, based on the SDGs of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, recognizes institutions around the world for their contributions to addressing key global challenges such as environmental sustainability, social inclusion, economic growth, and cooperation.