Open Menu

IUB Improves Times Higher Education Impact Ranking

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 07:00 PM

IUB improves Times Higher Education impact ranking

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has made progress in the 2024 Times Higher Education University Impact Ranking due to improvement in its teaching and research standards with a focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As many as 2,152 universities from 125 countries participated in the 2024 edition of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings and the IUB ranked between 1001-1500 overall, while ranking 201-300 for SDG 1, 301-400 for SDG 2, and 401-600 for SDGs 4/6/7/8/10/11/12/13/14/15, an IUB news release said.

The Times Higher Education methodology "integrates scores across multiple SDGs to reflect overall performance and impact," it added.

Emphasizing the inter-connectedness of all the SDGs, the IUB particularly focused on SDG 1 - poverty eradication, SDG 4 - quality education, SDG 7 - affordable and clean energy, and SDG 17 - excellent performance in acquisition.

"The positive progress in the Times Higher Education Commission University Impact Ranking indicates the IUB's ongoing teaching and research and its continued focus on the SDGs, which reinforces Pakistan's presence in the global sustainable development arena," the news release said.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar appreciated Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asadullah Madani, Director Quality Enhancement Cell and his team for their tireless efforts and role in achieving the milestone.

The Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, based on the SDGs of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, recognizes institutions around the world for their contributions to addressing key global challenges such as environmental sustainability, social inclusion, economic growth, and cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Education Progress Sudanese Pound HEC IUB All From

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

2 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

5 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

6 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

7 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

19 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

19 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

19 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan