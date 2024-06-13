IUB improves Times Higher Education impact ranking

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has made progress in the 2024 Times Higher Education University Impact Ranking due to improvement in its teaching and research standards with a focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As many as 2,152 universities from 125 countries participated in the 2024 edition of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings and the IUB ranked between 1001-1500 overall, while ranking 201-300 for SDG 1, 301-400 for SDG 2, and 401-600 for SDGs 4/6/7/8/10/11/12/13/14/15, an IUB news release said.

The Times Higher Education methodology "integrates scores across multiple SDGs to reflect overall performance and impact," it added.

Emphasizing the inter-connectedness of all the SDGs, the IUB particularly focused on SDG 1 - poverty eradication, SDG 4 - quality education, SDG 7 - affordable and clean energy, and SDG 17 - excellent performance in acquisition.

"The positive progress in the Times Higher Education Commission University Impact Ranking indicates the IUB's ongoing teaching and research and its continued focus on the SDGs, which reinforces Pakistan's presence in the global sustainable development arena," the news release said.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar appreciated Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asadullah Madani, Director Quality Enhancement Cell and his team for their tireless efforts and role in achieving the milestone.

The Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, based on the SDGs of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, recognizes institutions around the world for their contributions to addressing key global challenges such as environmental sustainability, social inclusion, economic growth, and cooperation.