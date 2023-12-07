Open Menu

IUB Included In QS Global Ranking For Sustainable Development

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

IUB included in QS Global Ranking for Sustainable Development

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has been included in the QS Global Ranking for Sustainable Development for the first time for outstanding performance in environment, social development and governance.

According to QS Ranking 2024, the IUB has secured the 14th position in Pakistan in environment, social development and governance and the position of the university has reached 390th rank in Asia. Overall, the IUB has been included in the first 1201 universities in the world in the QS Sustainable Development Ranking.

Vice Chancellor of the IUB Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar has congratulated the teachers, alumni and students for this wonderful achievement. He appreciated the efforts of the Director of Quality Enhancement Cell Prof. Dr. Asadullah Madani for highlighting the University's ranking at the national and international levels. He said that the inclusion of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in the QS ranking was due to the significant teaching and research in the field of environment, the effective role of the University at the social level and high performance in governance.

