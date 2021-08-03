UrduPoint.com

IUB Institute Of Business Gets Accreditation From NBEAC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Institute of Business Management and Administrative Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has received accreditation from the National Business education and Accreditation Council (NBEAC).

Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal said that this great achievement was the result of the special guidance and patronage of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and the tireless efforts of the faculty members.

There were a total of 207 business schools in the country with only 30 accreditations. The IUB BBA program will now be nationally and internationally recognized.

A special ceremony was organized in connection with the accreditation of the BBA program of the Institute of Business Management and Administrative Sciences. Vice-Chancellor Prof.

Dr Athar Mahboob was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The VC congratulated Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal and the faculty members on this achievement and honour. He said the journey of the development of Management Science in different periods was remarkable.

It is worth mentioning that in 2020, the Department of Management Sciences was given the status of Institute of Business Management and Administrative Sciences.

The institute has 60 faculty members, including 32 PhD. On the direction of the Vice-Chancellor, the Institute was shifted to a state-of-the-art building. The building has state-of-the-art audio-video and comfortable classrooms and laboratories equipped with comfortable seats and electric boards and screens where a large number of students from BS, BBA, MBA, MS, MPhil and PhD are engaged in programs.

