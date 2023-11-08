IUB, Iqbal Academy sign MoU, Iqbal Day events held

The Islamia University Bahawalpur and Iqbal Academy Pakistan signed a cooperation agreement today at the Abbasia Campus. The memorandum of understanding was signed by Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur, and Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqi, Director of Iqbal Academy Pakistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Islamia University Bahawalpur and Iqbal academy Pakistan signed a cooperation agreement today at the Abbasia Campus. The memorandum of understanding was signed by Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur, and Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqi, Director of Iqbal Academy Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel, Registrar of Islamia University, Bahawalpur, and Dr Muhammad Rafiqul islam, Chairman, Department of Philosophy, and Iqbaliat were also present on this occasion. The three-day celebrations in memory of Iqbal were organized by the Department of Iqbaliat Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Punjab Arts Council Bahawalpur Division, and Wasib Halls Bahawalpur.

Dr Muhammad Rafiqul Islam, Chairman of the Department of Iqbaliat and Philosophy, while presenting the performance of the Iqbaliat department in his opening remarks, said that this department has formally launched PhD and M.Phil in a very short period with the approval of the Higher education Commission.

A memorandum of understanding was accomplished with Al-Azhar University Cairo Egypt, International Iqbal Center, and the launch of Post Doctorate are achievements of the department. He further said that the research journal of the department has been included in the Y category of HEC.

Dr Mohammad Arif Khan, an expert on Iqbal and Quran studies from London, emphasized the need to look at Iqbal's thought and Islamic teachings in the context of today's priorities and said that Iqbal's thought determined the stages of human development, Jahan Bini and Jahan Sazi.

Professor Dr Abdul Rauf Rafiqi, Director of Iqbal Academy Pakistan, in a special lecture, highlighted Iqbal's thoughts and said that the teachings of Iqbal are indispensable in formation and character building. He called the Quran the source of Iqbal's thoughts and said that our success lies in the meaning of Iqbal's thoughts.

Well-known writer poet and parliamentarian Syed Tabish Alwari while appreciating the performance of the department said that the department of Iqbaliat is very rich. Iqbal's message is universal and Iqbal was a great man of history and an association in his own right. Pakistan was made possible by his teachings.

Now, the dream of development and stability of the beloved country will be fulfilled through his teachings. Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences appreciated the efforts of the Iqbaliat department. She said that the new generation can hone their skills with Iqbal and Quranic teachings. In her closing address, she thanked the guest experts in Iqbaliat.