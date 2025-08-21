Open Menu

IUB Issues Academic Calendar For Year 2025-26

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM

IUB issues academic calendar for Year 2025-26

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) has issued academic Calendar for the fall session 2025 and spring session 2026.

According to an official press release issued by the IUB, on the directions of Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran, the Directorate of Academics has issued the academic calendar for the fall session 2025 and spring session 2026.

“The aim of this initiative is to improve the quality of education by ensuring the regularity of teaching and research activities on the campus,” it said.

Meanwhile, Professor Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Director Academics said that classes for students of the ongoing semester would start from September 15, 2025. Classes for new students of fall 2025 will start from October 1, 2025. “According to the vision of the Vice Chancellor, full attention is being paid to quality education so that teaching and research activities in the university can be timely and improved,” he concluded.

