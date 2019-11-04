UrduPoint.com
IUB, KFUEIT To Jointly Explore Archaeological Sites Of Cholistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:53 AM

IUB, KFUEIT to jointly explore archaeological sites of Cholistan

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan will collaborate to explore archaeological sites of Cholistan desert

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ):The Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan will collaborate to explore archaeological sites of Cholistan desert.

This was announced during a seminar organised by the Department of History, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on second multidisciplinary research workshop in collaboration with Lahore University of Management Sciences Lahore and Quaid e Azam University Islamabad.

Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob presided the seminar while Dr Lylud Din, Dr Matt Birinkshaw, Dr Fakhar Bilal and Dr Mazhar Mazhar Hussain delivered extensive lectures.

On this occasion, the Islamia Of Bahawalpur and Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology signed MoU for establishing a museum and promoting archaeological sites in the Cholistan.

Dr Samia Khalid Chairperson History departments thanked the Vice-Chancellor and guest speakers for participation in the seminar. The participants hoped that the agreement between the two universities will help to explore ancient civilisations of the Cholistan including Hakra Valley.

