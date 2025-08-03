IUB launches tree plantation on 100th anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) A massive tree plantation drive has been launched on the Islamia University Bahawalpur premises in connection with its 100th anniversary and Independence Day celebrations.

According to an official press release issued by the IUB here, the Department of Social Work has launched this campaign in collaboration with the Consortium on Climate Change, Sustainability and Conservation and Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF).

The campaign was formally inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran and Registrar Shaji-Ur-Rehman by planting a sapling at the Old Campus. These saplings were donated to the Department of Social Work by Faizan Global Relief Foundation. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran appreciated the efforts of the Chairman of the Department of Social Work Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, faculty members, students and administrators.

He also appreciated the efforts of Director Public Relations Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Dr. Aamir Manzoor Principal Officer Estate Care, and Muhammad Tahir, who played a key role in organizing this important event. The Vice Chancellor expressed his special gratitude to the Divisional Representatives of Faizan Global Relief Foundation, Dr. Muhammad Arshad and Dr. Abdul Rauf. He also reiterated his commitment to further strengthen this partnership in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha said that Faizan Global Relief Foundation has previously donated saplings for tree plantation campaigns at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and 5,000 saplings have been provided in the recent campaign. He further said that the foundation will also provide 1500 lemon saplings in the next phase for the establishment of a special lemon orchard at the university.