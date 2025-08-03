Open Menu

IUB Launches Tree Plantation On 100th Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM

IUB launches tree plantation on 100th anniversary

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) A massive tree plantation drive has been launched on the Islamia University Bahawalpur premises in connection with its 100th anniversary and Independence Day celebrations.

According to an official press release issued by the IUB here, the Department of Social Work has launched this campaign in collaboration with the Consortium on Climate Change, Sustainability and Conservation and Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF).

The campaign was formally inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran and Registrar Shaji-Ur-Rehman by planting a sapling at the Old Campus. These saplings were donated to the Department of Social Work by Faizan Global Relief Foundation. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran appreciated the efforts of the Chairman of the Department of Social Work Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, faculty members, students and administrators.

He also appreciated the efforts of Director Public Relations Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Dr. Aamir Manzoor Principal Officer Estate Care, and Muhammad Tahir, who played a key role in organizing this important event. The Vice Chancellor expressed his special gratitude to the Divisional Representatives of Faizan Global Relief Foundation, Dr. Muhammad Arshad and Dr. Abdul Rauf. He also reiterated his commitment to further strengthen this partnership in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha said that Faizan Global Relief Foundation has previously donated saplings for tree plantation campaigns at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and 5,000 saplings have been provided in the recent campaign. He further said that the foundation will also provide 1500 lemon saplings in the next phase for the establishment of a special lemon orchard at the university.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exh ..

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30

8 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement

23 minutes ago
 Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito d ..

Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo

23 minutes ago
 Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors ..

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..

49 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima b ..

General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative

53 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

53 minutes ago
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 poin ..

KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch re ..

World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency

1 hour ago
 Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incurs ..

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..

2 hours ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationshi ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..

2 hours ago
 Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vacc ..

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock

2 hours ago
 Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan