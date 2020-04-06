UrduPoint.com
IUB Made Low-cost Ventilator

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:10 PM

IUB made low-cost ventilator

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Faculty and students of University College of Engineering and Technology, Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)have made a low-cost ventilator as there was shortage of it in the hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

This was stated by Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob while talking to media persons. He said that university was trying to contribute during this difficult time.

He said that a prototype of ventilator had been prepared which would be sent to relevant institutions for approval and its trial being arranged in local hospital.

He said that students of the Pharmacy Department have prepared hand sanitizers for on duty university employees as well as doctors, paramedical staff and police performing duties in the frontline against COVID-19.

The Vice-Chancellor apprised that hand sanitizers have been provided to Bahawalpur and Lodhran districts Police, and medical staff of Bahawal Victoria Hospital, District Headquarter Hospital Lodhran and Tehsil Headquarter Yazman.

He added that University College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences has also started Telemedicine service for livestock owners of Bahawalpur District. This would surely help thousands of livestock farmers in rural areas as well as the Cholistan desert.

He said that University Agriculture College was also planning to launch advisory services for local farmers who were preparing for wheat harvest and sowing of the cotton crop.

It is important to mention that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has also provided 8 hostels Punjab Government in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan campuses for quarantine facilities.

The faculty and students were actively performing community services during the current crises besides continuing their studies through university provided portal for online classes.

