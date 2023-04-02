UrduPoint.com

IUB Marks World Autism Day

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

IUB marks World Autism Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Applied Psychology Department of the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) organized a ceremony to mark World Autism Day at the varsity premises.

Delivering her lecture, Clinical Psychologist, Noreen Mukhtar put light on spectrum autism disorder.

She also shared her experiences with special children who were suffering from autism. "Special children suffering from autism have the right to get education and training to live a better life," she said.

The ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the Applied Psychology Department, IUB, Dr Muhammad Saleem, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr Rubina Bhatti, Assistant Professor, Ahmad Bilal and a large number of academicians and students.

