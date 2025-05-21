IUB Media Communication Dept Hosts First Docshort Film Festival
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur’s Department of Media and Communication hosted South Punjab’s first Docshort Film Festival at the Prime Minister Youth Development Centre.
Curated by Prof. Afeefa Paracha, it showcased 27 student films, 70 photographs, and two magazines by BS students, highlighting their creative responses to social issues.
Organised by faculty and student leaders, the event received praise from officials across sectors. Experts emphasised cinema’s role in shaping societal narratives and reviving Pakistani cinema. Judges commended the works' cultural depth, with Dr. Nayyer Mustafa calling cinema “bigger than life.”
Awards were given to Dark Frequency (Best Film), Azadi (Runner-up), and Day Dreamer (top photography). The festival provided a vital platform for young media talents to critically explore social themes through film.
Recent Stories
PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh
Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..
Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IUB Media Communication Dept hosts first Docshort Film Festival3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on drugs, liquor dealers in Muzaffargarh3 minutes ago
-
Record enforcement actions by PFA against adulteration3 minutes ago
-
Mohmand chamber demands tax exemption, infrastructure overhaul to save tribal economy3 minutes ago
-
CM launches 2nd phase of livestock subsidy in province3 minutes ago
-
Lady smuggler carrying 19,200gm hashish arrested13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts flood simulation exercise in Khanewal23 minutes ago
-
PWPA chairperson visits Khanewal, reviews two cases23 minutes ago
-
Awareness session held to boost polio campaign in Peshawar23 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another escapes in feud-driven shooting in DI Khan23 minutes ago
-
Unauthorised collection of animal hides prohibited23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges LG officers to improve performance23 minutes ago