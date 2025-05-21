IUB Media Communication Dept hosts first Docshort Film Festival

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur’s Department of Media and Communication hosted South Punjab’s first Docshort Film Festival at the Prime Minister Youth Development Centre.

Curated by Prof. Afeefa Paracha, it showcased 27 student films, 70 photographs, and two magazines by BS students, highlighting their creative responses to social issues.

Organised by faculty and student leaders, the event received praise from officials across sectors. Experts emphasised cinema’s role in shaping societal narratives and reviving Pakistani cinema. Judges commended the works' cultural depth, with Dr. Nayyer Mustafa calling cinema “bigger than life.”

Awards were given to Dark Frequency (Best Film), Azadi (Runner-up), and Day Dreamer (top photography). The festival provided a vital platform for young media talents to critically explore social themes through film.