IUB New Academic Session To Start From Oct 21

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 03:10 PM

IUB new academic session to start from Oct 21

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The new academic session for fall 2019 will start at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) from Monday.

Under the leadership of new Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, the university launched a comprehensive admission campaign for the first time offering 122 morning and 84 evening programmes at Undergraduate, Master, MPhil and PhD level in all the seven faculties across five campuses located in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

The university in order to maximize the usage of underutilized resources , offered admissions in evening programmes after a gap of 5 years.

As a result of these measures, the admission office received 57,656 admission applications bringing record intake in the university history. Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, on this occasion welcomed the new comers in a message and congratulated them having been successful to win a valuable seat amongst a huge number of applicants this year. He assured that they will feel the sense of pride to get associated with one of prestigious universities of Pakistan.

The Vice Chancellor added that both the administrative as well as academic staff were highly devoted, and synchronized with the true vision and mission of the university to achieve academic excellence, and to ensure the preparation of a greater future workforce for several institutions of Pakistan.

In the history of IUB this was the largest intake ever and can be anticipate that the cluster of this energetic young associates will understand the true spirit of a university where they will promote academic distinction, peace, harmony and tolerance.

He also advised them to trust in their own abilities, recognize the scope of subject, comprehend the prominence of the institution, and get ready to sketch a better future not only for yourself but for this country.

Students should value the debate and argument, seek for self-reliance and personality grooming, aspire for continuous learning and creativity, stay lively and innovative, and Look like a confident scholar.

Meanwhile , the university has made all arrangements including repair and renovation of academic buildings and hostels.

Four new hostels have been made functional enhancing boarding capacity for 1000 students. New transport routes have been initiated to facilitate students of four nearby towns including Lodhran, Yazman, Khanqah Sharif and Lal Sohanra. The education circles have lauded the steps of the Vice Chancellor for enhancing admission intakes and facilitating the students.

