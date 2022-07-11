UrduPoint.com

IUB Observes World Population Day, VC Vows To Raise Awareness

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2022 | 11:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Overpopulation is a crucial issue, especially considering that world resources are sapping at an unsustainable rate and it is the time to raise awareness and act vigorously to control population growth to curb the issue.

These remarks were made by Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Dr. Athar Mahboob (TI) in his message on World Population Day.

The day was established by the then-Governing Council of the UN Development Programme in 1989, an outgrowth of the interest generated by the Day of Five billion, which was observed on 11 July 1987, and the UN General Assembly decided to continue watching World Population Day and enhance awareness of population issues, including their relations to the environment and development in 1990.

The VC said it was the time to raise awareness and act vigorously to control population growth so that coming generations would not face scarcity of resources and human rights issues.

He directed the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Rubina Bhatti to organize activities for raising awareness among the community.

Dr. Rubina emphasized that over population had become a serious problem, and the purpose of this day was to create awareness about exploding world population, the importance of family planning,  poverty, gender equality, increasing crimes rate, and mental health, especially in developing countries like Pakistan.

