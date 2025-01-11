IUB Offering Admissions In 115 MPhil, 55 PhD Programs
Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Director of Advanced Studies and Research at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha has said admissions for the spring semester are ongoing to 115 MPhil and 55 PhD programs.
Those aspiring to get admission to MPhil and PhD programs will be given a 25 per cent fee reduction for the first semester. He said that MPhil and PhD programs have also been started on weekends to facilitate job-seeking students.
Similarly, students pursuing MPhil degrees are being allowed to pursue degrees with coursework.
MPhil degrees are completed in two years and PhD degrees are completed in three years at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The facility of installments of fees is also being provided to newly admitted students. Graduates of Islamia University of Bahawalpur serve in domestic and foreign institutions, which guarantees high teaching and research at this educational institution. He said that students who wish to get admission should apply for admission on the web portal of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur eportal.iub.edu.pk.
