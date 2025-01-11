Open Menu

IUB Offering Admissions In 115 MPhil, 55 PhD Programs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM

IUB offering admissions in 115 MPhil, 55 PhD programs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Director of Advanced Studies and Research at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha has said admissions for the spring semester are ongoing to 115 MPhil and 55 PhD programs.

Those aspiring to get admission to MPhil and PhD programs will be given a 25 per cent fee reduction for the first semester. He said that MPhil and PhD programs have also been started on weekends to facilitate job-seeking students.

Similarly, students pursuing MPhil degrees are being allowed to pursue degrees with coursework.

MPhil degrees are completed in two years and PhD degrees are completed in three years at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The facility of installments of fees is also being provided to newly admitted students. Graduates of Islamia University of Bahawalpur serve in domestic and foreign institutions, which guarantees high teaching and research at this educational institution. He said that students who wish to get admission should apply for admission on the web portal of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur eportal.iub.edu.pk.

Related Topics

IUB

Recent Stories

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

12 minutes ago
 UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investme ..

UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties

26 minutes ago
 Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefi ..

Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..

1 hour ago
 FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition ..

FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

2 hours ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

2 hours ago
PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Di ..

PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

2 hours ago
 Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kick ..

Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai

3 hours ago
 UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's to ..

UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism

3 hours ago
 Dubai to host top AI game developers competition o ..

Dubai to host top AI game developers competition on January 23

3 hours ago
 Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during ..

Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident

3 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan