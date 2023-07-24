Open Menu

IUB, Organic Pakistan Join Hands For Promoting Urban Farming

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 07:48 PM

IUB, Organic Pakistan join hands for promoting urban farming

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Organic Pakistan Limited for the promotion of Urban Farming

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Organic Pakistan Limited for the promotion of Urban Farming.

The agreement was signed by Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Muhammad Nadeem Iqbal Chairman of Organic Pakistan Limited on behalf of their institutions.

The aim of the agreement is to grow locally fresh and affordable vegetables and fruits to address the challenge of food security. Both the institutes will take initiatives for farming in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Baghdad ud Jadeed campus which includes vegetables, honey, and poultry feed.

Both the institutions will work for the promotion of farming in Bahawalpur City and the Cantonment board as well.

Both institutions will make efforts to attract teachers, students, and common citizens to urban farming. Urban farming will ensure the eco-friendly, chemical-free cultivation of vegetables and fruits.

A Knowledge Center for Urban Farming will be established in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and special training programs will also be started in the university to increase the capacity of teachers and students. Both institutions will also organize international conferences in this regard in the future. Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Tarabi, Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages Prof. Dr. Javed Hassan Chandio, Prof. Dr. Naveed Aslam Mulghani, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nafees, and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Baghdad Bahawalpur IUB Agreement

Recent Stories

Sindh govt will never allow mining of Granite in K ..

Sindh govt will never allow mining of Granite in Karoonjhar in view of people's ..

7 minutes ago
 RDA generates Rs 903.13 mln revenue during last fi ..

RDA generates Rs 903.13 mln revenue during last fiscal year

7 minutes ago
 TT Singh wins Futsal championship

TT Singh wins Futsal championship

4 minutes ago
 DC, DPO visits Uch Sharif to inspect security arra ..

DC, DPO visits Uch Sharif to inspect security arrangements

4 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori lauds USAID's c ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori lauds USAID's contribution in social sector

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC for cases record

Imran Khan approaches IHC for cases record

4 minutes ago
Khawaja Haris continues cross-examination of witne ..

Khawaja Haris continues cross-examination of witness in Toshakhana case

7 minutes ago
 Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award conclud ..

Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award concludes after announcing top 50 win ..

7 minutes ago
 Weather turns pleasant as city receive 56.6mm rain ..

Weather turns pleasant as city receive 56.6mm rain

25 minutes ago
 PSCA to monitor Muharram processions with 1200 cam ..

PSCA to monitor Muharram processions with 1200 cameras

25 minutes ago
 US Businesses See Less Chance of Recession Through ..

US Businesses See Less Chance of Recession Through 2024 - NABE Survey

25 minutes ago
 Gabon's Bongo to face 18 candidates in presidentia ..

Gabon's Bongo to face 18 candidates in presidential vote

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan