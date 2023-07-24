IUB, Organic Pakistan join hands for promoting urban farming

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Organic Pakistan Limited for the promotion of Urban Farming.

The agreement was signed by Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Muhammad Nadeem Iqbal Chairman of Organic Pakistan Limited on behalf of their institutions.

The aim of the agreement is to grow locally fresh and affordable vegetables and fruits to address the challenge of food security. Both the institutes will take initiatives for farming in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Baghdad ud Jadeed campus which includes vegetables, honey, and poultry feed.

Both the institutions will work for the promotion of farming in Bahawalpur City and the Cantonment board as well.

Both institutions will make efforts to attract teachers, students, and common citizens to urban farming. Urban farming will ensure the eco-friendly, chemical-free cultivation of vegetables and fruits.

A Knowledge Center for Urban Farming will be established in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and special training programs will also be started in the university to increase the capacity of teachers and students. Both institutions will also organize international conferences in this regard in the future. Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Tarabi, Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages Prof. Dr. Javed Hassan Chandio, Prof. Dr. Naveed Aslam Mulghani, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nafees, and others were present on the occasion.