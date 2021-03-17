UrduPoint.com
IUB Organizes Flower Show To Commemorate Spring Festival

Wed 17th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

IUB organizes flower show to commemorate Spring Festival

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has organized annual flower show to commemorate the Spring Festival in the varsity.

Vice Chancellor IUB Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Station Commander, Bahawalpur Cantt Brig. Abdul Rashid inaugurated the flower show in front of the Main Auditorium at Baghdad Al-Jadeed Campus.

More than 200 types of flowers are displayed in this exhibition presenting a delightful ambiance of spring to visitors.

The Department of Estate Care IUB organize flower exhibitions in all the campuses annually.

The Vice Chancellor and Station Commander appreciated the hard work of Principal Officer Estate Care Department Farkhunda Tahseen, Deputy Registrar Adnan Majeed Rahmani, supervisors and staff to arrange the flower show.

More Stories From Pakistan

