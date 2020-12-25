UrduPoint.com
IUB Organizes Function To Celebrate Christmas

Fri 25th December 2020

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :A special function was held at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) to celebrate Christmas with Christian employees of the university.

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof.

Dr Athar Mahboob was the chief guest. He cut a Christmas cake with faculty members, students and the Christian community members at the Abbasia Campus. He said that today is a happy day for Christian brothers and sisters and all the teachers and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for sharing their festivities.

