IUB Organizes International Conference On Cardiovascular Radiology In Veterinary

Published January 08, 2022

IUB organizes international conference on cardiovascular radiology in veterinary

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery (CMS) in collaboration with Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) here on Saturday organized an international webinar on "Thoracic and Cardiovascular Radiology, how does it help for diagnosis in the field of veterinary medicine. More than one hundred participants joined from various teaching institutions including faculty members, researchers, veterinary students and graduates and field veterinarians working in public and private sectors.

Guest speaker, Prof. Dr. Mustafa Arican, Department of Surgery, Faculty of Veterinary, University of Selcuk, Konya, Turkey enlightened the participants about the importance of Diagnostic Radiology, valuable in the field of Veterinary Medicine. The event was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khalid Mansoor, Dean, Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, IUB.

He emphasized to continue organizing a series of such events to help improve the professional skills of the veterinary students, and elevation of their understanding at the international level. He also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Abdul Qayyum, Chairman, Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, IUB, for organizing such informative webinars essential for the training and skill development of veterinary students and extending the vision of the Vice-Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob to uplift the veterinary healthcare services at IUB.

In his concluding remarks, the Chairman of the CMS Department expressed gratitude to the international invited guest speaker, Prof. Dr. Mustafa Arican, for sharing his professional skills and time with the participants.

