IUB Organizes Seminar On Role Of Mosques In Reformation Of Society
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 06:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Seerat Chair of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a one-day seminar titled "The Role of Pulpit and Mihrab in the Reformation and Development of Society" at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall Abbasia Campus.
The seminar was presided over by Professor Dr. Sheikh Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Dean, Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies. The guest of honor was Professor Allama Muhammad Yousuf Khan Sheikh-ul-Hadith, Jamia Ashrafia, Lahore. The duties of the Naqabat (moderation) were performed by Dr. Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, Chairman, Department of Fiqh and Sharia.
Professor Dr. Hafiz Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Director Seerat Chair, delivered the welcome address. He expressed special gratitude to the organizers, all the participants, and the guest of honor. Professor Dr. Sheikh Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Dean of the Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies, thanked the distinguished guests and said that Jamia Islamia Bahawalpur was basically a religious seminary that eradicated the monster of sectarianism from society and set a unique example of unity and harmony.
He thanked Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran for organizing and sponsoring the seminar.
In his special address, Professor Allama Muhammad Yousaf Khan highlighted the importance of the role of the pulpit and the mihrab in front of the audience. Along with the importance of mosques, he also presented a review in the light of the Prophet's (PBUH) biography for solving the problems faced by the people in their daily affairs. He also gave several suggestions to the audience regarding the role of the pulpit and the mihrab, in the light of which an ideal society can be established. He said that the purpose of the House of Allah, which the Creator Himself has described in the Holy Quran, is undoubtedly the same purpose of every mosque, which is the guidance of the entire world since every mosque is the house of Allah and is the real source of guidance and goodness.
Recent Stories
UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields
Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments
Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..
Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..
Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..
Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks
40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..
E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024
Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR
IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tahirani Institute hosts community awareness, training on disaster management2 hours ago
-
Governor KP condemns killing of Asad Khan, civil judge, slams KP Govt2 hours ago
-
KP IGP takes notice of deadly attack on senior civil judge, lawyer, former Distt Nazim’s brother2 hours ago
-
Authorities cracks down on illegal constructions in Chiniot2 hours ago
-
Efforts being made to minimize effects of climate change2 hours ago
-
Police arrest 10 suspects in fast food outlet rampage case2 hours ago
-
Skills, expertise, innovation play vital role in country's development3 hours ago
-
Public-sector Mirpur AJK Club elevated at pattern of Islamabad Club3 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated at Govt College Sihal3 hours ago
-
Daughter dies after roof collapse in Chiniot3 hours ago
-
Ministry of Housing&Works unveils first draft of National Housing Policy 20253 hours ago
-
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kuala Lumpur3 hours ago