IUB organizes seminar on role of mosques in reformation of society

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Seerat Chair of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a one-day seminar titled "The Role of Pulpit and Mihrab in the Reformation and Development of Society" at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall Abbasia Campus.

The seminar was presided over by Professor Dr. Sheikh Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Dean, Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies. The guest of honor was Professor Allama Muhammad Yousuf Khan Sheikh-ul-Hadith, Jamia Ashrafia, Lahore. The duties of the Naqabat (moderation) were performed by Dr. Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, Chairman, Department of Fiqh and Sharia.

Professor Dr. Hafiz Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Director Seerat Chair, delivered the welcome address. He expressed special gratitude to the organizers, all the participants, and the guest of honor. Professor Dr. Sheikh Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Dean of the Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies, thanked the distinguished guests and said that Jamia Islamia Bahawalpur was basically a religious seminary that eradicated the monster of sectarianism from society and set a unique example of unity and harmony.

He thanked Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran for organizing and sponsoring the seminar.

In his special address, Professor Allama Muhammad Yousaf Khan highlighted the importance of the role of the pulpit and the mihrab in front of the audience. Along with the importance of mosques, he also presented a review in the light of the Prophet's (PBUH) biography for solving the problems faced by the people in their daily affairs. He also gave several suggestions to the audience regarding the role of the pulpit and the mihrab, in the light of which an ideal society can be established. He said that the purpose of the House of Allah, which the Creator Himself has described in the Holy Quran, is undoubtedly the same purpose of every mosque, which is the guidance of the entire world since every mosque is the house of Allah and is the real source of guidance and goodness.