UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IUB Organizes Webinar To Discuss Afghan Peace Talk Post US Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

IUB organizes Webinar to discuss Afghan Peace Talk post US Elections

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Department of International Relations, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has organized a webinar on Afghan Peace Talks after the new US administration came to power.

IUB Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob inaugurated the webinar with his address.

In his keynote address, Director middle East Institute, Washington, D.C USA Prof. Dr Marvin G. Weinbaum said the new US President is taking diplomatic steps to continue the peace process in Afghanistan.

In his address, Head of Department of International Relations, the IUB Prof. Dr Muhammad Ijaz Latif presented an analysis of the current political situation in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

USA Afghanistan Washington Middle East IUB

Recent Stories

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

28 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

28 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

1 hour ago

Abrarul Haq dedicates “Sun Le Tu” song to Imra ..

2 hours ago

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.