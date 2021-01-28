IUB organizes Webinar to discuss Afghan Peace Talk post US Elections

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Department of International Relations, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has organized a webinar on Afghan Peace Talks after the new US administration came to power.

IUB Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob inaugurated the webinar with his address.

In his keynote address, Director middle East Institute, Washington, D.C USA Prof. Dr Marvin G. Weinbaum said the new US President is taking diplomatic steps to continue the peace process in Afghanistan.

In his address, Head of Department of International Relations, the IUB Prof. Dr Muhammad Ijaz Latif presented an analysis of the current political situation in Afghanistan.