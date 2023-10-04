Open Menu

IUB, PHA To Work Together For Beautification Of City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 07:44 PM

IUB, PHA to work together for beautification of city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar has said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is playing a key role in the social and economic development of the region.

Mutual cooperation with other institutions will be promoted for the development of the city. He expressed these views during a meeting with the Chairman of the Parks and Horticulture Authority Syed Umar Farooq in his office.

On this occasion, Principal Officer Horticulture and Water Resources and Estate Care Dr. Muhammad Lateef, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Muhammad Usman Cheema, officers participating in the anti-dengue campaign, and volunteer students were present. He congratulated Syed Umar Farooq on his appointment as Chairman of Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur.

Joint projects for the beautification of the city and mutual cooperation in anti-dengue campaigns were discussed between the two institutions. On this occasion, certificates of appreciation were distributed among the students participating in the dengue awareness campaign of 2023.

Chairman PHA Bahawalpur said that the practical involvement of students in various activities going on in the university is a reflection of the best vision of the Vice Chancellor. He encouraged the volunteer students and said that soon university faculty and students will be involved in activities for the beautification and improvement of the city along with PHA Bahawalpur.

More Stories From Pakistan