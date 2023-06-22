IUB placed among top 250 universities of Asia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been included in the list of 201-250 in the World University Ranking Asia of Times Higher Education.

Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has congratulated the teachers, students, and alumni of the university, calling it a great success to be included in the first 250 universities in Asian universities.

Director Quality Enhancement Cell Professor Dr. Asadullah Madani said that according to the vision of Vice Chancellor Engr.

Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Jamia Islamia has shown clear improvement and superiority in the last years in the decimals of the global ranking of universities.

There is a strong possibility that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will become the top university in Pakistan and will achieve a prominent position in other performance indicators.

He said that recently it was included in the first 801-1000 universities in the world in the ranking of Times Higher Education and in terms of quality education it was included in the first ten universities in Pakistan.