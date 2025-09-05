IUB Prioritises Quality Education As New Academic Session Begins: VC
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, has reaffirmed the university’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality teaching and learning, stating that it remains the institution’s foremost priority.
Addressing the heads of teaching departments at the Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus, the Vice Chancellor urged faculty members to begin the new academic session with comprehensive planning and renewed dedication. He called upon deans, chairpersons, and faculty to ensure regular classes and the effective delivery of a world-class curriculum, duly approved by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).
Dr. Kamran emphasized that the reputation of any educational institution is built on the quality of education it provides—a standard by which it is judged by parents, students, and society at large.
He announced that a faculty training session focused on quality education will be organized later this month for IUB staff and affiliated colleges, in which he will personally participate and deliver lectures.
He underscored the need to strengthen Boards of Studies, update the Learning Management System (LMS) to meet national standards, and ensure robust, hands-on laboratory work across disciplines.
Highlighting upcoming improvements, the Vice Chancellor stated that efforts are underway to enhance the quality of visiting faculty. Advertisements for new positions have already been published, and he will personally oversee the interview process to ensure merit and excellence.
Dr. Kamran concluded by directing all academic heads to approach the new session with fresh enthusiasm and a strong sense of purpose.
On the occasion, Director of Academics, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, presented detailed statistics on the student-teacher ratio and academic performance trends from previous semesters.
