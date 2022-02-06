IUB-Prof seeks UNO, world role to stop state violence in IIOJK

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Dean, Faculty of Law, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), Professor Dr. Aftab Hussain Gilani has urged the United Nations to play its effective role to stop violence in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to a press release issued here Sunday, Professor Dr. Aftab Hussain Gilani along with Director, Students Affairs IUB, Rizwan Majeed, Prof. Asif Khan and Dr.

Zia-Ur-Rahman was addressing a gathering at the varsity.

He said that Indian occupying forces were victimizing the innocents Kashmiri people and to crush the freedom movement of the people of occupied for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

He said that it was responsibility of the United Nations to play its due role to stop violence in IIOJK. He also urged international community to pressurize India to withdraw its armed forces from Kashmir.