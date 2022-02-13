IUB provided platform to accumulate entrepreneurs, freelancers from all over Pakistan: VC IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, in addition to its academic and research activities, also created a platform where all the entrepreneurs and freelancers of Pakistan attended the 1st Tech Nation Conference which will pave ways for enabling more youth to earn from internet-based businesses and jobs.

Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob talking to APP here Sunday told that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on e-Commerce Senator Aun Abbas Bappi attended the event and listened to the success stories of freelancers and entrepreneurs of our region.

He told that the Tech Nation event brought together more than 60 chief executive officers of technology and software companies and the main purpose for this event was to highlight the potential of South Punjab in which IUB is playing a leading role. He told that more than 9000 students of the university are getting education in disciplines related to computer science and information technology while nearly 5000 students are enrolled in business and digital marketing technology-related subjects in addition to nearly 1200 students in engineering and technology subjects.

Vice-Chancellor told the university is part of the management of the ongoing 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally along with Divisional and District Administrations and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob further told that the eighth International Seerat Conference was held at the university recently in which the speakers included from Turkey and Egypt spoke on various aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) as it applies to the theme of national solidarity, unity, and brotherhood among the Muslims.

He told that recently the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was selected as the venue for the launching of Health Cards in which Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief guest.

He told that two weeks back, Chancellor of the university Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar was here for the 17th Convocation of the university. During the visit, he also inaugurated the newly constructed building of the University College of Arts and Design which resembles the historical Derawar Fort.

Vice-Chancellor told that Jamia Masjid of the university was also renovated besides, 2.5 MW solar park and Amphitheatre near Faculty of Management Science were also inaugurated.

Talking about future plans, he told that the construction of three academic blocks on a build and transfer mode basis in a public-private partnership was underway, of which two buildings will be available to us by October this year which will allow us to handle the major intake of students in Fall 2022.

He told that eight hostels were also under construction. VC told that admissions for the Spring 2022 session were underway and the total number of students will cross the figure of 60,000 in the coming semester.

He told that after new recruitments, the number of regular faculty members will reach 1600 by June this year. Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob told that some new programs are also being launched in the Spring 2022 semester including the BS in Architecture and Aircraft and Aviation and other programs in health sciences like medical laboratory technology, human nutrition, and public health program.

He further told that new MPhil programs would be introduced in the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences after receiving a higher accreditation level with the Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council.