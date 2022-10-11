IUB providing scholarships worth Rs 1.1 bln to students

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is providing scholarships worth more than1 billion and 100 million rupees for 20,000 students.

Due to the largest program of financial assistance, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has become the center of attention of students and parents for admissions. The university has also given large-scale financial assistance to flood-affected students.

Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in a statement said that the financial aid department was changed to Directorate. In the year 2020-21, the value of these scholarships was Rs 700 million, which has increased to more than 1.

1 billion rupees.

Scholarships worth millions of rupees are being given under the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Ehsaas Scholarship Scheme, HEC Need Based, Punjab education Endowment Funds, HEC USAID, Pakistan Scottish Scholarship Scheme, Baitul Mal, and Mora Scholarship Scheme.

The university is also giving scholarships worth 5 crore rupees to more than 5000 students from its own sources. A financial assistance program called Financial Crisis has been launched for those students who cannot enroll in the university due to poor financial conditions and lack of resources. Similarly, hundreds of students are benefiting from the fee waiver program.