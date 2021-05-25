UrduPoint.com
IUB Publication Society Conducts International Webinar On Science Writing

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:23 PM

The Publication Society of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has conducted an international webinar and hands-on training under its series of workshops in science writing on reference management tools

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Publication Society of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has conducted an international webinar and hands-on training under its series of workshops in science writing on reference management tools.

The advisor of the society Dr Umer Farooq was the focal person of this online workshop.

Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob in his inaugural address reiterated the role of using various tools and software for reference management as a dire need for each research scholar.

He applauded the initiative taken by the society to create an atmosphere of effective science writing at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in specific, and in the whole country in general.

The panel of experts consisted of Prof. Dr Khalid Mehmood, Dean Economics, Punjab University Lahore, Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr Nuzhat Sial, Chairperson Zoology the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Dr Imtiaz Rabbani Chairman Physiology, University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Lahore.

Technical session on hands-on training was provided by Vishal Gupta, consultant and Certified Trainer of Elsevier. All the panel experts believed that allied aspects of science writing were down the drain in Pakistan and the quality of science documents (thesis/dissertations/articles etc) was at a decline.

Hence, it was a dire need to create effective science writing within researchers and post-graduate scholars through such hands-on training and workshops.

Prof. Dr Rubina and the focal person were of the view that the thesis guidance booklet may be amended and updated as per the latest global trends.

Furthermore, Dr Rabbani and Dr Nuzhat Sial mentioned a lack of adaptation of the latest writing tools in Pakistani universities. Hence, it was concluded that regular workshops, seminars, and hands-on training must be conducted at regular intervals both for the faculty members and research-oriented students so that effective scientific writing may be attained nationally.

