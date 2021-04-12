IUB, QAU join hands to cooperate in pharmacy education, research

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad have agreed to co-operate for the promotion of pharmacy education,training and research. According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad,a Memorandum of Understanding was signed at Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad in this regard. The agreement was signed by Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali Shah Vice-Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar Dean Faculty of Pharmacy the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Dr Gull Shahnaz Chairperson Department of Pharmacy Faculty of Biological Sciences Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad were also present. The two universities would cooperate in teaching and research of pharmacy and joint research projects,exchange of information,technology and scholars and training of students and teachers.In addition,conferences,seminars and joint research projects would be organized from the same platform.