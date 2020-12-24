UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IUB QEC For Excelling In Academics

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

IUB QEC for excelling in academics

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), intends to align and accelerate the advancements in various academic and administrative constituents, as per vision of Vice Chancellor Engr Prof De Athar Mahboob.

According to IUB spokesman Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the university has participated for the very first time in international rankings including Times Higher Education, world university ranking, Time Higher education Impact Rankings, and UI GreenMetric World University Rankings.

The university has been highlighted on global horizon along with very few other Pakistani universities. As per vision and ambitions of Vice-Chancellor Engr.

Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, the university has the potential to jump up drastically and to attain a more fascinating position.

A harmonization and methodical attempt from various academic and administrative departments of the university can be highly advantageous. QEC Director Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmad Buzdar facilitated a presentation titled, University on Global Vista, Improvement through Performance analysis and Benchmarking. Vice-Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob preside the event which was attended by all Directors / Non academics Heads. A healthy discussion was held to motivate all participants. The vice chancellor appreciated the efforts of QEC team, to improve the ranking of IUB.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education IUB Event All From

Recent Stories

Join Huawei’s “Light up Your Community Tree” ..

8 minutes ago

Durrani stresses upon Govt-opposition dialogue in ..

33 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Aldar Resident ..

35 minutes ago

Misbahul Haq parts ways with Islamabad United

50 minutes ago

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.