IUB QEC for excelling in academics

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), intends to align and accelerate the advancements in various academic and administrative constituents, as per vision of Vice Chancellor Engr Prof De Athar Mahboob.

According to IUB spokesman Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the university has participated for the very first time in international rankings including Times Higher Education, world university ranking, Time Higher education Impact Rankings, and UI GreenMetric World University Rankings.

The university has been highlighted on global horizon along with very few other Pakistani universities. As per vision and ambitions of Vice-Chancellor Engr.

Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, the university has the potential to jump up drastically and to attain a more fascinating position.

A harmonization and methodical attempt from various academic and administrative departments of the university can be highly advantageous. QEC Director Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmad Buzdar facilitated a presentation titled, University on Global Vista, Improvement through Performance analysis and Benchmarking. Vice-Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob preside the event which was attended by all Directors / Non academics Heads. A healthy discussion was held to motivate all participants. The vice chancellor appreciated the efforts of QEC team, to improve the ranking of IUB.