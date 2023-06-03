IUB ranked high among Times higher Education Impact SDG rankings 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) has achieved prominent position across Pakistan in Times Higher Education's Impact SDGs Ranking 2023.

The University spokesman Shahzad Ahmad Khalid told on Saturday that the IUB had been included in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a score of 54.2 out of 1590 universities in the world in the newly released ranking, while maintaining the continuity of the achievements of the last three years with various goals at the national and international levels.

Vice Chancellor IUB Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has congratulated the teachers, employees and students, calling the extraordinary progress in the Impact Ranking in the last three years a precursor to the sustainable development of the University and the best future. With a score of 54.8 in quality education, the IUB's inclusion in 600-401 global universities is a testament to the excellent quality of education. He said that Islamia University Bahawalpur has achieved the SDGs of the United Nations which actually reflect the university's high quality of teaching and research, social and economic service and outreach. Acknowledgment of the performance of the University in these goals by a renowned international organization is undoubtedly proof of the performance of the IUB.

Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof. Dr. Asadullah Madani said that the progress made in the last four years under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob was clearly evident in the annual ranking of Times Higher Education. The score of the IUB was 40.6 in 2021, 53.3 in 2022, and 54.2 in 2023. In quality education, the IUB scored 401-600 with 54.8, gender equality 401-600 with 54.2 score, responsible production and consumption with 50.1 core 301-400 ranking and climate action score 27.2 with 401-600. 301-400 in poverty eradication, 201-300 with 49.5 scores in hunger eradication, 801-1000 with 33.5 scores in good health and well-being, 401-600 with 41.0 scores in clean water and sanitation, 401-600 with 50.3 scores in affordability and clean energy, good work and economic 601-800 with a score of 43.6 in Development, 601-800 with a score of 32 in Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, 601-800 with a score of 33.6 in the Inequality Reduction category, 401-600 with a score of 40.0 in Sustainable Cities and Communities, 401+ with a score of 13.2 in Life Under Water, Earth life 401+ ranking with a score of 34.1, 601-800 with a score of 44.9 in Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions and 801-1000 with a score of 49 in Partnership for the Goals.