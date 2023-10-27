Open Menu

IUB Ranking Improved At National, International Levels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2023 | 04:50 PM

IUB ranking improved at national, international levels

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) In the subject ranking of the Times Higher education Commission 2024, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has achieved a prominent position at the national and international levels. Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof. Dr. Asad Ullah Madani said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has performed better in various subjects compared to last year in the World University Ranking, which has been prominently expressed in the latest ranking of Times Higher Education.

The quality of teaching and research activities at the university has further improved, and the success of the university continues. Jamia Islamia has been included in the ranking of 501 to 600 in the world by showing significant performance in business economics and social sciences. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has advanced in the ranking of 601 to 800 in computer science, physical sciences, engineering, life sciences, clinical sciences, and health sciences.

Islamia University Bahawalpur's Computer Sciences, Business, Economics, and Social Sciences have featured prominently in the Times Higher Education ranking for the first time.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, while congratulating all the teachers, students, and employees for their outstanding performance in the recent ranking of the Times Higher Education Commission, said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is maintaining its unique position as a university not only of Pakistan but also of world-class and is becoming prominent on the global horizon day by day, due to the tireless dedication and hard work of its faculty and staff.

