IUB receive 80000 admission applications for Fall Semester 2020

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has received approximately 80,000 applications for undergraduate and master programs in admissions of fall semester 2020.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the university has carried out a comprehensive admissions campaign on directions of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob.

In order to project the university academic programs, enhancing visibility of the university in educational horizon and attracting large number of admission seekers, admission cell introduced a smooth online admission process.

Admission facilitation center was also established at Abbasia Campus for guidance of students and parents, as a result immense number of students applied from across Punjab as well as other provinces including Gilgit Baltistan.

The University has introduced market based 115 undergraduate and 63 master programs according to the modern needs. Online classes and exams were conducted to save precious time of students during Covid 19. All these steps have built confidence in students and parents who applied for admissions in such a large number.