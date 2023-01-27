UrduPoint.com

IUB Received Overwhelming Response From Applicants During Spring 2023 Admissions: VC

January 27, 2023

IUB received overwhelming response from applicants during Spring 2023 admissions: VC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr.Athar Mehboob has said that the admission campaign for the Spring 2023 semester is in its final stages and the response from applicants has been overwhelming.

Talking to APP at his office here Friday, he told that nearly 4000 admissions had been finalized so far and the merit list for M.Phil programs would also be announced shortly. He told that the University had set a target of 6000 admissions this semester. Responding to a question, he told that the University had received NOCs from the Higher Education Commission for more than 15 new programs over the last three months and the prospective students in the Bahawalpur region would have the opportunity to apply for more academic programs. Additionally, we received the NOC approval from the Pakistan Council for Architects and Town Planners for the launch of the BS Architecture program, for which the admissions have also been announced for Spring 2023, he added.

The VC said that for this semester, we were focusing more on improving the quality of our education and for that purpose, we conducted Planning and Advising Week in which we introduced the concept of advising for all undergraduate students.

He said that steps were being taken to provide a quantum improvement leap in the quality of education and teaching and learning that we had at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Furthermore, he said that a meeting of the Academic Council was held recently in which more than 50 agenda items were discussed. These agenda items included improvements in the curriculum, the launching of new programs, and simplified rules and regulations for the benefit of the students. In addition, we also approved or endorsed at the level of the Academic Council a code of conduct for the faculty and staff members of the university to deal with our students in a fair and transparent manner, he added.

The Vice Chancellor added that we had placed a very strong emphasis on alumni relations and now our online Alumni portal had more than 19,000 members. He further told that the University had improved its rankings globally and locally and it was placed among the top 800 universities of the world and the highest-ranked university in South Punjab and among the top-ranked public general public universities in Pakistan.

