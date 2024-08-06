IUB Reduces Fee For Alumni, Open Merit, First Semester Students
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) On the direction of the Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, the fees and dues committee has announced a significant reduction in the fees of various educational programs.
According to the notification issued by the Directorate of Academics, the first-semester fee has been reduced by 35 percent for students from Bahawalpur division in 64 BS programs and 25 percent for students coming on open merit in these programs.
Similarly, the first-semester fee has been reduced by 25 percent in 6 programs for students coming from Madrasas. A fee of Rs.
25,000 per semester has been fixed to encourage admissions in new departments established in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
Ex-students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur campuses will be eligible for a 25 percent discount in the first semester for admission to MS, MPhil programs. Similarly, a 10 percent discount will be given for admission to MPhil for students who have graduated from affiliated colleges of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
The fee for B.Ed 4-year, 2.5-year and 1.5-year programs in Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan campuses of Islamia University Bahawalpur has been fixed at Rs 25,000 per semester.
