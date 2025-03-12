Open Menu

IUB Research Team Secures Consultancy From WWF Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 02:20 PM

IUB research team secures consultancy from WWF Pakistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A research team of the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC)

of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur successfully secured a competitive consultancy

from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Pakistan.

The consultancy aims to enhance the skills of field staff to increase agricultural productivity

using alternative methods of synthetic fertilizers and 4R nutrients and promote sustainable

agricultural practices.

The team from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is led by Prof Dr Maqshoof Ahmed

and other members include Dr Azhar Hussain, Dr Hafiz Tanveer Ahmed and Dr Abu Bakar Dar

from the Department of Soil Science.

The project is designed to equip field staff in different districts of Punjab and Sindh with

knowledge and skills to implement alternative fertilization techniques and effective nutrient

management strategies.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran has appreciated the initiative of ORIC and appreciated

the efforts of Director ORIC Prof Dr Muhammad Atif and the research team.

