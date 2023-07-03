IUB, SBP sign MoU for mutual cooperation in academia, industry

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The agreement was signed by the Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan Abdullah Khan.

On this occasion, the Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, and Dr. Areba Khan were present as the focal persons. Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob expressed his vision regarding mutual cooperation between academia and industry and appreciated the efforts of Dr. Jawad Iqbal and Dr. Areba Khan in implementing this cooperation.

Mujibur Rehman Assistant Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan, Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Dean Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Dr. Owais Shafiq, Dr. Waseem Hameed, Mohsin Mateen, Dr. Muhammad Shafiq, Dr. Hasan Mujtaba, Nawaz Saleem and other faculty members from Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce participated.

Dr. Areba Khan informed about the mutual cooperation and collaboration between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the State Bank of Pakistan and thanked all the participants. Abdullah Khan highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two institutions and the role of the State Bank in enhancing financialliteracy in the region and discussed the proposal to establish a Center for Financial Literacy at the IslamiaUniversity of Bahawalpur.