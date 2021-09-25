IUB selection board conducts interviews of 104 candidates for various posts

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The selection board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Saturday conducted interviews of 104 candidates for various posts in the varsity.

A meeting of the IUB selection board held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus which was attended by the board members including MPA Muhammad Afzal, Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Chairman Board Office Bahawalpur Dr. Mazhar Saeed, and Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel.

The interviews were conducted for the posts of Senior Programmer, Deputy Director IT, Senior Network Administrator, Assistant Director IT, Network Administrator and Programmer for the Department of Information Technology.

It is noteworthy that 13 selection boards have been held in the last two years. A total of 813 faculty members were appointed including 44 professors, 292 assistant professors, 104 associate professors, 43 lecturers and 330 associate lecturers. Similarly, 158 different appointments were made in administrative departments from grades 1 to 17. The number of students in the university has reached 42,000 due to which there was a severe shortage of manpower in the teaching and administrative fields. On the special direction of the Vice-Chancellor, a selection board was set up for the teaching and administration departments in which the selection process was completed on the basis of merit.