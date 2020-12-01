UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IUB Selection Board Interviews More Than 100 Candidates For Various Posts

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 11:20 AM

IUB Selection board interviews more than 100 candidates for various posts

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The selection board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur interviewed more than 100 candidates for the posts of Additional Controller of Examination, Assistant Registrar and Assistant Controller Examination.

According to the spokesman of the University Shahzad Ahmad, the two-day meeting of the selection board was held at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob chaired the meeting while members included Vice-Chancellor, University of Okara Prof. Dr Zakaria Zakar, retired Federal Secretary Dr Shehzad Qaiser, Prof. Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Member of Punjab Service Commission Syed Ibne Abbas, and Registrar of the university Prof. Dr Muazzam Jameel.

Related Topics

Punjab Baghdad Okara IUB

Recent Stories

Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal protest against a private ..

27 seconds ago

&#039;Looking to the future with optimism is the E ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan records 67 deaths due to Covid-19 during ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Press: Celebrations must be tempered with caut ..

41 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 1, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.