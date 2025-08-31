Open Menu

IUB Sets Up Flood Relief Cell

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 06:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB), Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran, announced the establishment of a University Flood Relief Cell to coordinate the university's participation in emergency relief efforts during flood situations.

According to an official press release issued by the university, over 500 male and female students have registered to assist in rescue and relief operations.

Professor Dr. Kamran emphasized national unity in the face of natural disasters, stating, “The entire nation is united and facing this challenge with determination.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur stands with the nation and will extend full support in the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.”

In related efforts, Professor Asif Naveed Ranjha, along with volunteer students from IUB, actively took part in rescue operations in flood-affected areas along the Sutlej River near Bahawalpur. He noted that campus directors in Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan have also been instructed to mobilize relief activities in their respective regions.

