IUB Shows Improvements In Subject-wise Rankings

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

IUB shows improvements in subject-wise rankings

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :In the subject ranking of Times Higher education, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has performed brilliantly in various subjects.

According to a press release issued, in the subject ranking, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has performed exceptionally well in various subjects in 2021, 2022, and 2023. In the field of engineering, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been included in the top 300-400 universities in the world, while previously the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was included in the 800-1000 universities.

Similarly, in Life Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has risen to the position of 600-800, while earlier it was at the position of 800-1000.

In physical sciences too, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been included in 600-800 universities, while earlier it was included in 800-1000 universities.

In clinical and health sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been included in the top 600-800 universities in the world.

Vice Chancellor Engr Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob congratulated the Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof. Dr Muhammad Amjad, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Science Prof. Dr Shazia Anjum, Dean of Faculty of Allied Health Sciences Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Science Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed Buzdar. The Vice-Chancellor also appreciated the efforts of the Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell Prof Dr Asadullah Madani and his team.

