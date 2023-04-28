UrduPoint.com

IUB Signs MoU With DHQ Hospital Lodhran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM

IUB signs MoU with DHQ Hospital Lodhran

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran for practical training, teaching and research, and cooperation to facilitate students of the University College of Nursing.

The agreement was signed by Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and Dr. Muhammad Aurangzaib Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is striving for quality education in the field of allied health sciences.

For this purpose, linkages are being promoted for practical training in hospitals in the region. The University College of Nursing is the first-of-its-kind quality institution in Southern Punjab, offering a BS degree in nursing and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Dr. Muhammad Aurangzaib said that under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has established new departments in the field of allied health sciences for the students of this area for employment in the health sector, providing excellent opportunities and the initiation of teaching activities in this field will greatly improve the public health sector in South Punjab.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean Faculty of Engineering the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Dr. Faisal Waheed Chief Executive Officer Health Lodhran, Farhan Mukhtar Principal University College of Nursing, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Tasneem Akhtar Nursing Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran were present on this occasion.

Under the agreement, District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran will provide practical training, guidance, and technical support from senior experienced medical experts to the students of the University College of Nursing.

Similarly, mutual initiatives will be taken for joint research projects, conferences, and seminars. The District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran will also provide a one-year post-degree internship program to the students of the University College of Nursing.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Lodhran IUB From Agreement Employment

Recent Stories

FO rejects irresponsible remarks of Indian authori ..

FO rejects irresponsible remarks of Indian authorities implicating Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 ADAFSA celebrates World Veterinary Day 2023

ADAFSA celebrates World Veterinary Day 2023

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Al Ameen ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Al Ameen Service to enhance cooperation ..

41 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘Wo ..

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘World Immunisation Week’

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption case

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in seditio ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.