IUB signs MoU with DHQ Hospital Lodhran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran for practical training, teaching and research, and cooperation to facilitate students of the University College of Nursing.

The agreement was signed by Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and Dr. Muhammad Aurangzaib Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is striving for quality education in the field of allied health sciences.

For this purpose, linkages are being promoted for practical training in hospitals in the region. The University College of Nursing is the first-of-its-kind quality institution in Southern Punjab, offering a BS degree in nursing and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Dr. Muhammad Aurangzaib said that under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has established new departments in the field of allied health sciences for the students of this area for employment in the health sector, providing excellent opportunities and the initiation of teaching activities in this field will greatly improve the public health sector in South Punjab.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean Faculty of Engineering the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Dr. Faisal Waheed Chief Executive Officer Health Lodhran, Farhan Mukhtar Principal University College of Nursing, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Tasneem Akhtar Nursing Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran were present on this occasion.

Under the agreement, District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran will provide practical training, guidance, and technical support from senior experienced medical experts to the students of the University College of Nursing.

Similarly, mutual initiatives will be taken for joint research projects, conferences, and seminars. The District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran will also provide a one-year post-degree internship program to the students of the University College of Nursing.