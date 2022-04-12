IUB signs MoU with Mehmet Akif Ersoy University Turkey for teaching, research

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University Turkey signed a memorandum for cooperation in teaching and research

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Rector Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University Turkey Prof. Dr. Adem Korkmaz signed the memorandum. In this regard, an online meeting of senior officials of both universities was held.

On this Occasion Director International Linkages, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Abid Shahzad, and Muhammad Khalid Executive Secretary to Vice-Chancellor were also present.

Under the reconciliation memorandum, both universities will interact with teachers, researchers, and students in all fields. Combined Summer school will be held and information will be exchanged through seminars and workshops.

Postgraduate students will take steps to monitor research work. University publications will be exchanged and joint research projects will be encouraged, especially in the information systems and communication sector. Universityreforms will be worked out under the Bologna declaration and the Lisbon declaration.